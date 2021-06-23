Rincon announces the suspension of the Night Trail `La Jábega´.

The Department of Sports and the Rincón de la Victoria Athletics Club announce the suspension of the Night Trail `La Jábega´ for prevention against Coronavirus.

The Sports Council together with the Rincón de la Victoria Athletics Club have announced the cancellation of the V Trail Nocturno `La Jabega’ which was scheduled for the month of August.

The Councillor for Sports, Antonio José Martín (PP), explained that this is “a consensual decision that is motivated by prevention and compliance with health safety measures, which in this case are mainly to ensure social distancing due to the high volume of participants, therefore is difficult to control the required protocols”.

The Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado (PP), pointed out that “for the second year in a row we are making an exercise of responsibility when announcing the cancellation of this event which is so eagerly awaited by sportspeople, fans and visitors who come to enjoy the sporting atmosphere that the event offers us”. “We are evolving thanks to the vaccination rhythm but we must not relax, at the moment our priority is the health of our neighbours and compliance with the measures required by the COVID-19”.

La Junta of the Rincón de la Victoria Athletics Club explained that “after assessing the current situation, public attendance and the safety of the runners, we have decided to postpone the event for next year. We will come back in 2022 with much more strength”.

“We have considered different options for holding the race, but all of them involve altering the essence of the sporting event, which is mainly focused on the coexistence of the participants,” added the management.

The club has insisted that “if we were to hold it, following the protocols, we would have to limit the capacity, reducing it considerably, leaving many runners without the opportunity to participate, with more people not running than running”.

Finally, the Sports Councillor thanked “the effort and hard work of the Club, which every year is committed to this special and unique event of its kind in the province, and we look forward to holding it next year”.

As reported by Axarquia Plus