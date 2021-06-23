Residents and visitors to the island will be fascinated as rare collectable posters of Mallorca are now available to buy.

THE Fomento del Turismo de Mallorca founded in 1905 and probably the world’s longest-established tourist board, is launching a series of early travel posters

They are sourced from the Fomento’s own archive material and the set which is named the Mallorca Vintage® collection, comprises of illustrative cartography featured in guidebooks produced from the 1920’s onwards, watercolours of the island’s landmarks painted in the 1930’s, and rare (first edition) posters created in the late 1940’s and 50’s.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



These artworks are testimony to Mallorca’s rich tourism history and its pioneering role at the advent of popular tourism in Europe in the 20th Century.

The collection has been made possible through a “lockdown-born” collaboration with leading licensed travel poster art specialists, Stick No Bills®, who made Mallorca their global headquarters in 2015 and have now curated, digitised, and remastered these rare artworks for exclusive publication from their European flagship gallery in Palma.

The inaugural nine images (available both as open and limited editions) showcase six of the Fomento’s most iconic posters, with three language variations – English, French and German – of one of its most successful campaigns entitled “Luna del Miel” (Honeymoon in Majorca).

Now lovers of Mallorca all over the world can order these prints in a variety of sizes from as little as 19.95€ (£17.25) for an A4 size open edition. Limited-edition prints start at 99€ (£85) for an A3 size plus postage and packing. Prices are on application for bespoke editions. Free (tracked) delivery on all orders over 58€ (£50) at;

https://sticknobillsonline.com/collections/mallorca-vintage-collection

Thank you for reading ‘Rare collectable posters of Mallorca are now available to buy.’