QR Code App Now Available for LIVE Bus Times and Delays in Malaga.



The Malaga Metropolitan Transport Consortium (CTMAM) will install QR codes at 739 stops along the main operator’s lines in the Malaga area, allowing riders to check the time until the next service with a live update on expected arrival.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



To do so, simply install a QR code reader app on any smartphone (Android or iPhone) and point the camera at it.

Stops where the waiting time can be checked in real time with the new QR code service will be identifiable by the following image attached to the bus stop:

The QR code is already operating on the M-110 Málaga-Torremolinos-Benalmádena Costa and M-160 Málaga-Rincón de la Victoria lines, and will be gradually expanded to include all 49 lines.

According to the managing director of CTMAM, Javier Berlanga, this is an enhancement in the quality of the Consortium’s service because it will allow citizens to know precisely when buses will depart from their current stop.

The service will be expanded along the following lines:

– Málaga-Torremolinos-Benalmádena Costa, M-110

– From 21 June, the M-260 Málaga-Vélez Málaga (via Torre de Benagalbón) will be closed.

– M-231 Lora-Pizarra-Málaga, starting 1 July, Monday through Friday.

– The M-363 Málaga-Torrox (via Torre de Benagalbón)

– From 21 June to 31 August 2021, the M-158 Parque Acuático Mijas – Fuengirola line will in operation.

Schedules are available on the CTMAM website (https://ctmam)

Read more: Rincon announce the suspension of the Night Trail `La Jábega´

As reported by Axarquia Plus