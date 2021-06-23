PSOE, IU and Podemos in Rincon ask for the resignation of convicted councillor.

In Rincón de la Victoria, the PSOE, IU, and Podemos representatives have demanded the resignation or dismissal of councillor José Mara Gómez following his recent conviction for a minor offense of workplace mistreatment last year, a demand that has been transferred to the municipality’s councillor, Francisco Salado.

As a result, Antonio Sánchez, the socialist spokesman in the Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall, has highlighted that the court verdict sentencing councillor José Mara Gómez Muoz renders him “unworthy to remain in politics, considering the gravity of the facts.”

“We respectfully request that he quit his council seat and, if he does not do so directly, that the mayor relieve him of his public responsibilities.

We appreciate that the mayor may have been unaware of this sentence because he spends little time in Rincón, devoting his time instead to his duties as president of the Diputación de Málaga “, he continued.

“Because the councillor was convicted of a small misdemeanor maltreatment of a neighbor, if he does not quit, he should be sacked, and we ask the rest of the government team to do so immediately,” he concluded.

Rosa Ramada, the local Podemos spokesperson, described José Mara Gómez’s conviction for assaulting a neighbor as a “very serious” incident that justifies his resignation “and that the government team act accordingly.”

“We politicians are there to protect citizens, not to attack them,” Ramada reminded the councillors.

In a similar vein, Roco Calderón, the IU’s local leader, declared that “once a judge determined this councillor’s obligation, public officials must safeguard the safety of citizens; we must be consistent in our actions and words; we must set an example, not the contrary.”

