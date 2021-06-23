Portugal Tightens Restrictions Due to Increase in Infections

PORTUGAL tightens restrictions due to an increase in coronavirus infections. The country woke up today, June 23, with 1,020 new cases and six deaths and with hospitals on alert for the increase in infected patients, the highest number since April. The bulk of the infections are registered in Lisbon and the Tagus valley, although the central region also advanced strikingly and the Algarve became a new focus of concern due to the increase in the rate of positive cases. The figures place Portugal one step away from the “red quadrant”, the authorities admit, with an incidence rate of 119.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the picture is once again worrying in nursing homes, where in recent days six active outbreaks have been detected – with 54 affected, including people who are already vaccinated – and two fatalities, although the Minister of Health, Marta Temido, ruled out limiting visits to these institutions.”We are in a situation of the epidemic in which vaccinated people who eventually present cases of transmission have a much more moderate disease,” said the minister.

The authorities are reluctant to regain stricter control measures. At the moment, they maintain the perimeter of Lisbon and its metropolitan area closed during the weekends and it does not seem that the decision will change anytime soon. “We are going to have to make this effort to balance vaccination and testing,” said the Minister of Health today, June 23, “There are no magic or miracle recipes,” she insisted, “it must be everyone’s responsibility.” Temido admitted that “The lines of our reference maps are indicators that lead us to close or accelerate measures depending on the situation. We know that we are with a highly effective risk of transmission and with a number of new cases per day also high”.

