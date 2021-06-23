Police Arrest 14 People for Drug Trafficking in Marbella

POLICE have arrested fourteen people in Marbella from one of the most active cocaine trafficking criminal organizations in Malaga has been dismantled in a joint operation by the Guardia Civil and the National Police with the support of Europol, which has culminated in fourteen detainees in the province of Malaga and Sevilla.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, over the years, the network had forged an important business network with different business lines to launder the profits obtained from drug trafficking, with restoration and horse riding as the main activities, as reported by the Guardia Civil and the National Police in both releases.

The investigation began last April when officers intercepted a van loaded with 80 kilograms of cocaine that took them to a floor where another 1,380 kilograms of the same substance were intercepted and five people were arrested. Weeks later, officers intervened an arsenal of weapons inside a vehicle of the same network, among which two assault rifles model M16A1 equipped with the latest generation marksmanship aid, exclusively for military use, and an abundance of ammunition was seized.

During the investigations, the investigators seized other consignments of drugs and weapons and dismantled other smaller criminal groups that supported the network, until in mid-June the “final blow” was delivered to the different branches of the organization located in Malaga.

More than 350 troops from both police bodies have participated in the operation and eighteen searches have been carried out, most of them in Marbella, which have led to the arrest of fourteen people and the intervention of a dozen vehicles, several of them with systems of concealment of weapons, money and drugs. Those arrested in the last phase of the operation have been placed at the disposal of the judicial authority, which has ordered the imprisonment of eleven of them.