One Year Prison Sentence for Passenger with False PCR Test in Belgium

THE Brussels Criminal Court for the first time has sentenced a year in prison to a man who tried to leave the city airport with a falsified PCR test, according to the local press. It is the first such sentence since Belgian authorities announced in April that they will strictly prosecute these crimes, the daily De Standaard reported on Wednesday, June 23.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, between April 19 and June 11, 576 people were discovered with a forged PCR test at Brussels airport. Belgium has allowed travel abroad, beyond essentials reasons, since April 19. However, travellers must fill out a Passenger Location Form.

To combat the misuse of the regulations, the College of Prosecutors published guidelines to prosecute people who falsify these forms or certificates for covid tests, in which it is established that those who use false documents must be immediately summoned before the criminal court or accept an out-of-court settlement of €750.

The man convicted on Tuesday, June 22, who had presented a negative PCR result from a friend who had falsified the test, had refused to accept the out-of-court agreement and did not appear in court, which ruled a year in prison against him because of his conduct ” not only is it antisocial, it is potentially life-threatening “and therefore” only severe punishment is appropriate in this case”.