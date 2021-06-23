New Survey Reveals Most EU Countries Would Welcome The UK Back.



A recent survey has found that most Europeans say they would welcome the UK, five years after the referendum decided the country’s fate.

The data, collected by Euronews by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, also found that many Europeans are keenly watching how Britain fares outside the bloc – pondering on their own nation’s exit if all works out well for the UK. Out of France, Germany, Spain and Itlay, it is the Italians that are showing a negative bias against the EU, with many saying they, the Italians, will be the next to leave.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Five Years On

Today, Wednesday, June, 23, marks five years since the UK voted by a majority of 51.9% to leave the bloc.

British and European politics were shaken to their cores and what followed was years of gruelling negotiations between Brussels and London- often ending in stalemates.

In fact, Michel Barnier, the French politician who served as the European Commission’s Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom, visited London so much, he was on first-name terms with reporters stationed outside his hotel.

However, at the eleventh hour of December 24, 2020, a deal was finally reached that prevented the UK from crashing out of the bloc altogether. The rest, they say, is history, but who could have forecast the coronavirus epidemic for example?

Apart from the ‘Vaccine War’ launched by the EU this year over AstraZeneca apparently giving the UK ‘first choice’ over supplies causing a shortage in the EU, ( the case was dismissed by the European Parliament last week), it leaves a conflict between French fisherman to be sorted out.

The UK Minister for Fisheries has displayed confidence the matter will soon be resolved once the appropriate licences have been applied for and accepted by the government of Jersey.

British Expats in Spain.

Expats residing in Spain have, to a degree, been largely unaffected by Brexit in the sense that if all necessary paperwork was provided to the Spanish authorities and residencia or TIE applied for at the proper time, they are allowed to carry in with their lives in Spain as normal.

The last ‘war’ to win- Sausage Wars!

Cabinet minister Brandon Lewis expressed his confidence today, Wednesday, June 23, that the EU will agree to changes to the Brexit deal covering Northern Ireland, ahead of a deadline next week.

The Northern Ireland secretary told the Commons Northern Ireland affairs committee fixes to the accord were necessary and that he was “optimistic” they would happen.

In conclusion, perhaps when other member countries in the EU witness the UK’s growth due to the clutch of deals, worth billions, negotiated by the UK’s International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, they may decide to follow suit and choose their own destinies.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.