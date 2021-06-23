The Provincial Council will promote the creation of ‘Museums of Malaga’

The Provincial Council will promote the creation ‘Museums of Malaga’

The Provincial Council will encourage the creation of ‘Museums of Malaga,’ a brand that, similar to ‘Sabor a Málaga’ and ‘Málaga de Moda,’ will help to unify and promote the province’s museums, museum collections, and public and private interpretation centers.

This was announced on Monday June 23, by the President of the Diputación de Málaga, Francisco Salado, during the opening ceremony of the congress ‘CM Málaga. Cities&Museums’, which is taking place today and tomorrow at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga, and is bringing together over a hundred professionals and managers of cultural institutions from eleven countries to discuss cultural management.

The National Gallery in London, the Risjksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Munch in Oslo, the Pompidou in Paris, the Guggenheim in Bilbao, the Prado in Madrid and the Picasso Museum in Malaga are some of the institutions participating in a meeting which, according to Salado, “puts all the eyes of the elite of the cultural industry worldwide in Malaga”, and shows that “Malaga has become a reference as a city of museums” which “has experienced an unprecedented transformation in the last two decades”.

“A transformation that has spread to our province and where the Provincial Council has been a great promoter,” added Salado, who highlighted the Costa del Sol as “not only a leading destination in sun and beach tourism with many of the best beaches in our country, but as a destination where visitors have everything they are looking for: “benchmarks in nature and sustainable tourism, heritage, cultural and leisure tourism”, as well as being “the best place to work”, giving examples of technology companies such as Google with its cybersecurity centre or Vodafone with its new technology research centre.

The president stressed that “tourism, technology and museums form an ecosystem that offers an enormous showcase for cities and their cultural tourism spaces”.

As reported by Axarquia Plus