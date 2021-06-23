Moroccan Girl Gets Cancer Surgery in Barcelona Thanks to Donations

DOCTORS at the HM Nou Delfos hospital in Barcelona have operated for Ewing’s sarcoma on Israe, a 10-year-old Moroccan girl, who was able to travel to the Catalan capital to be treated thanks to a worldwide campaign of crowdfunding started by her parents in Morocco. Ewing’s sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that begins in the bones or surrounding soft tissues and usually occurs in children and adolescents.

As reported by 20 Minutos, Israe was diagnosed with pelvic cancer last January and, since she could not be operated on in her country due to the high surgical complexity and not being able to afford treatment abroad, her parents sought help and got it thanks to the solidarity of thousands of people around the world who responded to a ‘crowdfunding’ campaign online.

Soylaiman Izaagague, Israe’s father, launched the crowdfunding campaign and in just four months got the involvement of the media and relevant people from Moroccan society and the Arab world, who contributed by disseminating the initiative on their social media networks, getting thousands of people from all over the world to collaborate so that Israe could be operated on abroad.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At the same time, Soylaiman and his wife, Ouafae El Khaili, contacted the head of the HM Nens Pediatric Orthopedics and Traumatology Surgery Service, Francisco Soldado, who has operated on the girl and is a renowned specialist in vascularized autotransplantation of flaps that are used to rebuild complex bone problems causing damaged bones to regenerate and come back to life.