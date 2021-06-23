Catch up with more interesting and recent news in brief from Axarquia, Costa Tropical each week in Euro Weekly News.

Surfing showers

THE Almuñecar Council is installing five new showers on local beaches with La Herradura to follow those at San Cristobal, Puerta del Mar and Tesorillo, all of which are in the shape of a surf board, are highly coloured and carry the legend Playas Almuñecar-La Herradura.

English sessions

YOUNG Spaniards living in Velez-Malaga are being invited by the Council to have fun and improve their English during July as on each Thursday from 9.30 to 1.30 there will be one hour coffee sessions and on Fridays from 11.30 to 1.30 there will be two English games.

Beach soccer

THE beautiful, (but slightly sandy) game will be on show in Torrox this weekend with the National League of Women’s Beach Soccer competitions and from July 6 to 10 with matches from the Men’s first division in preparation for the finals in Portugal.

Acoustic study

ALTHOUGH bars and restaurants in Motril are able to apply for a licence allowing them to open terraces for customers, the Council has announced that their application must be accompanied by a study showing the possible effect that noise from the terrace will have on neighbouring households.

Better communication

IN order to keep up to date with the latest technology, the Local Police in Rincon de la Victoria has been issued with new digital devices consisting of laptop computers with a blue tooth system, two transmitters and 55 handheld walkie talkies.

TV programme

FOUR reporters from Canal Sur’s At All Cost TV programme spent some time in the village of Frigiliana recording interviews with both residents and visitors about the various options that exist for tourists who want to enjoy one of the prettiest villages in Andalucia.

