Marks & Spencer New Lingerie Range Responds To ‘Global Conversations’

Marks and Spencer have launched a new line of bras and knickers in response to “global conversations around race and equality”.

MARKS and Spencer’s new lingerie range, with the advertising campaign tag “Nothing Neutral About It” features more colours and sizes and moves away from the notion that ‘nude’ means white.

Laura Charles, the Director of Marks and Spencer Lingerie, said, “We are the UK market leaders in bras and knickers and with that comes a responsibility to ensure what we sell makes all of our customers feel fantastic. We listened when our customers and colleagues told us we hadn’t got it right when it came to colour; both in the choices available and the way we talked about the neutral shades.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The global conversations around race and equality over the last 12 months spurred us to go faster in creating a better, more inclusive range. From the product offer to the names, to the marketing, we’ve worked hand in hand with our colleague Culture & Heritage network to deliver a campaign we’re proud of and an underwear range that provides more colours, more sizes and more choice so that all of our customers have the freedom to complement or contrast with their individual skin tone in a way that suits their own personal style,” she added.

The collection has five new shades named Opaline, Rich Amber, Rich Quartz, Rose Quartz and Topaz.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.