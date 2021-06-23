Marbella Hotel Offers Free PCR Tests for Stays over €2,000

THE Fuerte Marbella hotel will carry out free PCR or antigen tests for clients who reside outside of Spain who need them on a mandatory basis to return to their countries and whose reservations exceed €2,000 per stay without including extras.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the measure contemplates a maximum of one test per person and a maximum of two per reservation and sets a limit price of €50 for the antigen test and €100 for the PCR version. Guests may request an appointment at the hotel reception to take the test required in their country at one of the collaborating medical centres of Fuerte Marbella.

Those people whose stay at Fuerte Marbella is less than €2,000 will be able to benefit from the reduced prices that the hotel has negotiated for its clients with its collaborating centres. The commercial director of Fuerte Group Hotels, Martin Aleixandre states that

“Spain has managed to reduce its incidence rate considerably, and we believe that the good evolution of vaccination will help to improve these figures even more, making Spain appear as a green traffic light in a large number of destinations. But the time to get foreigners to trust our tourism again is now when almost all Europeans are making plans to enjoy their holidays at home, or abroad”.

Aleixandre adds, “We think that measures such as the one we have just approved for Fuerte Marbella, whose percentage of foreign clients is very high, can help alleviate their doubts, and convince them to return to that destination that has always fascinated them, Spain and, especially, Marbella and its beautiful Costa del Sol.”