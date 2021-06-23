MAN fined €1,200 for riding a scooter under the influence of drugs. Last Monday, June 21, the special prosecutor for Road Safety, Bartolomé Vargas, wanted to give a clear message to users of personal mobility vehicles, “I have sent an instruction this morning to try to get them to comply with the law.”

As reported by Malaga Hoy, just one day later, according to the Guardia Civil, officers of the La Rioja Traffic Sector denounced the driver of an electric scooter that was circulating on an interurban road in the Rioja community, something that in itself represents an infringement of the regulations Personal Mobility Vehicles which came into effect on January 2. Since then, drivers of this type of vehicle have been prohibited from travelling on interurban roads, crossings and motorways.

The person denounced for these events is a 24-year-old man, of Spanish nationality and resident in La Rioja, who faces a fine of €1,200, €1,000 for driving under the influence of drugs and €200 for driving the vehicle while wearing headphones, as reported the Guardia Civil through a statement.

The scooter driver was intercepted during a preventive drug and alcohol control service, established at km 8,500 of the LR-255, the regional motorway that connects the towns of Alberite and Nalda. After his identification, he was subjected to an alcohol and drug test, which yielded a positive result for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for smoking marihuana. After that, the acting officers raised the corresponding complaint bulletins, which have been made available to the Provincial Traffic Headquarters in La Rioja.

Personal Mobility Vehicles users have the obligation to undergo alcohol and drug tests, being sanctioned, with the same fine as if they drove another vehicle, in case of exceeding the alcohol rates (€500 or €1,000 depending on the rate) or in the event of the presence of drugs in the driver’s body (€1,000). If the driver tests positive for alcohol or drugs, the Personal Mobility Vehicle is immobilised, as happens with other vehicles.