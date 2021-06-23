MALLORCANS are encouraged to spend, spend, spend on electric mobility by Balearic Government in the spirit of Viv Nicholson after her husband’s pools win.

Seemingly at odds with the normal advice from any government, this is because, the National Government has just granted the Balearic authorities €9.3 million to spend on electric vehicles and charging stations.

With the now approved Emergency Recovery Fund windfall around the corner, the advice from CORT is to spend as much as possible as quickly as possible so that it can apply for another round of financial support but only if all of the first allocation is taken up.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The €9.3 million which is due to be received on July 1 is to be split so that €6.3 million is available for purchase of cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles and other electric vehicles, whilst the €3 million balance is to go towards creating charging stations.

According to Balearic energy transition minister Juan Pedro Yllanes everything needs to be done to reduce CO2 emissions and reduce fleets driven by diesel or petrol and now companies may apply to purchase up to 50 electric vehicles in a year, an increase from the previous 30.

There is also money to be made by scrapping old vehicles with a grant of up to €7,000 if combined with the purchase of a new electric car or up to €9,000 if the vehicle is to be classified for delivery purposes.

There are smaller grants if no vehicle is being scrapped as part of the transaction.

Thank you for reading ‘Mallorcans are encouraged to spend, spend, spend on electric mobility.’