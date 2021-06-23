Malaga Expects to See a Warmer Summer Than Normal.

SUMMER began this week and this year the summer season is expected to be better than usual in Spain’s Malaga. The director of the Malaga Meteorological Centre, José María Sánchez-Laulhé expects that average temperatures this summer will be one degree hotter than the historical average.

Temperatures in Malaga have been rising since 2000, with one exception in 2013. 2013 was: “the only year in the series in which there was a drop in the average temperature compared to the previous year.”

Sánchez-Laulhé has confirmed that: “without any doubt this summer will be framed in the warm level within the models.” The weather model has three levels and are set at warm, normal and cold. Warm obviously, is the highest level of the three.

As reported Malaga Hoy, last year was the fourth hottest year, and this was recorded at Malaga airport. Sánchez-Laulhé believes that this could be repeated this summer, or the very least that summer temperatures will approach this level.

Weather in Malaga can be greatly influenced by the wind. Malaga normally has easterly dominant winds which are said to be the coolest. Last summer Malaga only saw a few days reach temperatures higher than 35 degrees Celsius. Of the 90 days of summer, only 11 days broke this barrier.

Luis Fernando López, territorial delegate of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in Andalucia, Ceuta and Melilla has given a prediction for June, July and August. He said: “There is a greater probability that the average temperature will be at a warm level throughout Spain, with greater confidence in the east of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands.”

Commenting on the rainfall he said: “it is more likely that precipitation will be in the dry tertiary (level) in the northwest of the peninsula.”

