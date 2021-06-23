Kate Middleton is set to help Prince William and Prince Harry put on a united front at Diana Statue Unveiling.

According to a royal insider, Kate Middleton is ready to step in and help Prince William and Harry put on a united front together when they unveil a statue of their late mother next week at Kensington Palace. The Duke of Sussex is due to fly back to the UK this month to be present at the unveiling.

The Diana memorial is due to be revealed on July 1 and it will be only the second time since Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that the brothers will reunite.

Still apparently in conflict, William and Harry have called a temporary truce for the unveiling of the statue – but are said to be further apart than ever after Harry and wife Meghan made further, stinging allegations, about the Royal Family recently.

The Sussexes have been very critical of the Royal Family in interviews with the media in the United States since their move to California, and the allegation of racism was especially stinging.

The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to step in and act as a peacemaker between the brothers once again on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.

A royal source told the Mirror: “The Duchess has seen this project evolve from its conception and now to the finished article and undoubtedly wants to be there to support her husband. No doubt there will be tensions between the Cambridges and Harry, but they all recognise that despite the obvious and deep-rooted issues between them, they want the day to be solely about the Princess of Wales’s enduring legacy.”

However, in a clear sign that their feud has yet to heal, there will be no joint address by the brothers and the pair will instead deliver their own separate speeches. It comes after Kate acted as a peacemaker between Harry and William as they shared a private chat while walking away from Prince Philip’s emotional funeral in April.

The tender reunion between the brothers was the first time they had seen each other face-to-face in more than a year after Harry quit the UK. And after the service, Harry was spotted talking with William and the Duchess of Cambridge as the group left the moving funeral.

