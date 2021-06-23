International Air Passengers Arriving In Spain Grows by 71% In One Month

The number of airline passengers arriving in pain from international airports grew by 71 per cent in May and was the largest number of passengers recorded since August 2020.

Some 1,396,549 travellers arrived in Spain last month, but the figure is still 84.2 per cent lower than the number of arrivals in May 2019, according to the Spanish tourist board, Turespana.

“Although we are still far from pre-pandemic levels, the data suggest that we have begun a gradual recovery in mobility, which will increase with the advance of vaccinations, the lifting of restrictions and the implementation of measures such as the EU Covid digital certificate,” the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto on June 23.

The largest number of passengers arrived from Germany with 407,431 travellers or 29.2 per cent of the total; there were 191,035 passengers French passengers and 98,329 passengers from Switzerland.

The Balearic Islands was the main destination with 386,247 international passengers arriving at its airports followed by the Community of Madrid with 351,647 travellers; Catalonia with 196,466 passengers; the Canary Islands with 159,292; Andalusia had 152,292 international arrivals and Valencia had 136,806.

By airports, Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas and Palma de Mallorca registered the most activity, receiving 351,641 and 315,711 international passengers, respectively.

