Gran, 81, Who Misses Her 36-Year-Old ‘Geezer From Giza’ Fears She Will ‘Drop Dead’ Before Seeing Him Again

Gran, 81, Who Misses Her 36-Year-Old ‘Geezer From Giza’ Stranded In Egypt​ Fears She Will ‘Drop Dead’ Before Seeing Him Again.

A love-struck OAP has spent months without her husband Mohamed, who is unable to get a visa to stay in the UK. Iris now fears that she won’t ever be reunited with her husband.

Iris Jones, 80, told the Metro: “I’m separated from someone I love, it’s so hard. I haven’t got age on my side. I could drop dead tomorrow. Every day is precious.”

Iris met jobless 35-year-old Mohamed Ahmed Irbriham on Facebook last year before flying to Cairo to take their love affair to the next level. The OAP who says the pair had sex within hours of meeting, tried to get married after just four days, but didn’t have the right paperwork- they tied the knot in November 2020.

Irish left Holly and Phil blushing and in gales of laughter after she appeared on This Morning earlier this year to discuss the huge age gap. The OAP told the presenters on live TV: “Nobody had been near me for 35 years. The thing is I couldn’t walk the next day… I felt like I was riding a horse!”

She added: “It was incredible. I felt like a virgin again. It wasn’t easy but he was very loving and romantic. My ex-husband said I was frigid when we divorced 40 years ago but I now know I’m certainly not.”

The former cleaner divorced her ex-husband four decades ago, the pair have two children Steve, 54, and Darren, 53.

The UK Government’s Department for Transport announced in June that Egypt is one of seven countries which have been added to its travel ‘Red List’.

The changes came into effect at 4 am on Tuesday 8th June. Only British and Irish nationals or those with residency can now enter the UK from Egypt, and they must undergo a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine in a government facility, where two COVID-19 PCR tests are provided.

