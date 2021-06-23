Fully Vaccinated People In Spain Do Not Need to Quarantine after Coming into Contact With an Infected Person.

Fully vaccinated people in Spain will not need to quarantine after they come into contact with a person who is positive for the coronavirus. The decision was made by Spain’s Public Health Commission, and was announced by the Spanish Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry said: “People who are fully vaccinated and considered a close contact [of a positive case] will generally be exempt from the quarantine rule” as reported El Pais.

The health ministry considers a close contact to be a person who has been in the same place as an infected person and been closer to them than two metres. This contact needs to have been for more than 15 minutes within a 24-hour period too.

Previously in Spain anyone considered to have been in close contact with an infected person would have needed to self-isolate for 10 days even if they had been fully vaccinated.

If a fully vaccinated person comes in contact with an infected person then they will need to take two PCR tests. The two PCR tests need to be taken seven days apart.

The Health Ministry recommends certain precautions for those that have come in contact with an infected person even though they are fully vaccinated. They recommend that crowded events should be avoided and a face mask should be worn during social interactions. They also recommended that contact with “vulnerable and unvaccinated people” should be avoided too.

For a person to be considered as fully vaccinated they need to have had two shots of either the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, or just a single shot of the Janssen vaccine. Also people who have already recovered from the coronavirus and had a single shot of one of the vaccines will also be considered to be fully protected.

