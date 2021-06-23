Fuengirola’s Beaches Will Be Kept Safe with Drones This Summer.

THIS year all of Fuengirola’s beaches will have drones to keep swimmers safe in the water this summer.

This is the second year running that each lifeguard post will have a heliport and a drone. This year though there will be a new addition to the lifeguard service and each post will have a defibrillator in case of an emergency.

The drones will be used to both prevent accidents and help in any that do occur. They are able to offer swimmers in distress a few extra minutes of safety while lifeguard services swing into action. The drones come with a float which can keep swimmers safe for vital minutes until the lifeguard arrives.

Fuengirola’s entire coastline will benefit from drones and aerial surveillance to keep beachgoers and swimmers safe.

Mayor Ana Mula has visited one of the four rescue and lifeguard posts. Each post will have a heliport and a drone. Drones and the lifeguard service will be in operation from 11.00am to 8.00pm, throughout the summer season until September 15.

Speaking of Fuengirola’s blue flag beaches Mula said: “It is no coincidence that Fuengirola’s beaches receive, year after year, international recognition for the excellence of their services.

“We have 100 per cent of our coastline with Blue Flags because we work incessantly to keep our beaches in perfect condition and to improve the services we offer to our residents and visitors.

“Four years ago, we were pioneers in incorporating drones to assist the lifeguard and lifeguard service on our beaches. Today, there are many localities that do so and we are a benchmark in this innovative system, which is tremendously useful for saving lives at sea.”

She also added that: “Whereas before we only had one point, for the second year running, we are going to have these devices on our four beaches. Our entire coastline will be air-surveilled. To do this, we will have a heliport at each lifeguard and rescue service command post, where the people in charge of these devices will operate.”

