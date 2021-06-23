Final group deciders watched by 17.7 million viewers on ITV as England progress and Scotland crash out.

ITV’s exclusive coverage of England’s final group game against the Czechs and Scotland’s loss to Croatia across ITV and STV drew a peak of 17.7 million as England won a place in the Euro 2020 last 16 and Scotland bowed out following defeat to Croatia.

ITV last night peaked with a live TV audience of 17.7million, across TV and all devices, watching Gareth Southgate’s side clinch top place in their group with a 1-0 win against the Czech Republic. There were 5.3 million streams across ITV Hub and STV Player last night for both final group stage games.

The figures follow ITV’s 20 million peak on Friday night for England and Scotland’s draw in the biggest Euro 2020 audience so far. That game was the most-watched football match since ITV’s exclusive coverage of England’s World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018 drew a total of 27.5 million viewers.

The match coverage, from kick off to final whistle, which saw both Gareth Southgate and Steve Clarke’s teams play out a tense goalless draw, was watched by 18.4 million viewers, a 74 per cent share, of viewing across ITV and STV.

ITV’s coverage of the tournament includes main presenters Mark Pougatch and Seema Jaswal, as well as Reshmin Chowdhury, ITV’s Euros squad will offer a wealth of insight, expertise and opinion from a punditry line-up of Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira, Graeme Souness, Ashley Cole, Eni Aluko, Robert Earnshaw, Emma Hayes, Nigel de Jong, John Collins, Joe Ledley, Nadia Nadim, Scott Brown and Andros Townsend.

Commentary comes from Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Joe Speight, Seb Hutchinson and Tom Gayle, supported by co-commentators Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist and John Hartson.

