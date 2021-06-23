Face Masks And Social Distancing Laws Set ‘To Be Dropped After July 19’.

LIFE could soon be returning to normal with face mask and social distancing laws set ‘to be dropped after July 19’, according to reports.

Many Brits are eager to see life return to normal and this could possibly happen on July 19 as ministers are believed to be encouraged by the decreasing number of deaths which are being reported due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to The Mirror there is also an apparent slowdown in the number of infections too.

As reported in the Times it is expected that a change will be made from laws, rules and regulations, and instead individuals will have to take ‘personal responsibility’ for their actions and staying safe. This could see rules on social distancing and even face masks and working from home dropped soon.

According to reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson could use the July 19 date to combine both easing lockdown restrictions and allowing travellers to visit amber list countries without having to quarantine.

Sadly though at the moment coronavirus infections are the highest level recorded since February.

Coronavirus vaccinations are working well and a Cabinet source told the Times that: “It’s all over, even if not everyone in government has realised it yet.

“The link between cases and deaths is broken. We know that double jabs work to protect people so why delay the resumption of international travel? There is no reason not to go ahead now – every day counts.”

