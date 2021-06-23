EasyJet Launches Five New Routes In Malaga This Summer.

In fantastic news for the summer, EasyJet launches five new routes in Spain’s Malaga.

The airline has consolidated its commitment to Malaga and extended its connections from the airport. They have included five new destinations for the summer season. This means that EasyJet have now linked the Costa del Sol with Denmark’s Copenhagen, Stockholm in Sweden, Italy’s Bergamo, France’s Lille-Lesquin and also Luxembourg.

EasyJet have inaugurated their seasonal base at the airport in Malaga and announced these five routes will form part of 18 new routes for Spain.

EasyJet are working hard to respond to changing travel expectations from the UK. They announced these new routes following the UK’s announcement regarding travelling to Spain and the fact that Spain is currently still on the amber list.

Javier Gándara, the company’s general manager for southern Europe has commented on the company’s “flexibility” and how this has allowed them to respond to changing expectations regarding travel from the UK. They are able to increase the number of routes from their bases in Spain and have added new destinations which are an “undeniable attraction”.

According to Malaga Hoy, the Copenhagen – Malaga route will start on July 19. This will be followed the next day by the Stockholm route. The Bergamo and Lille routes will be launched on July 21.

It is expected that EasyJet will make these routes available until late October and that the Stockholm, Lille and Luxembourg routes will have two weekly flights while the Bergamo and Copenhagen routes will have three flights each week.

EasyJet have highlighted that this announcement “consolidates” their commitment to Malaga which they consider to be a “strategic destination” for the company. They have the second highest number of passengers at the Malaga airport and only fall behind Ryanair.

