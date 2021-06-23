Eagerly Anticipated Allotments for Mijas Residents.

In something that has been eagerly anticipated by many, four new allotments for Mijas residents have been created.

Pensioners and retirees in Mijas are now able to enjoy the new allotments which are located in Las Lagunas. The allotments have now been handed over to their new owners and in total the town has 210 plots of urban gardens for residents.

The Mayor of Mijas, Josele González, and the Councillor for the Elderly, Tamara Vera have now handed over the Las Lagunas allotments which are located in phase II and phase IV of the Mijas town centre.

Josele González commented that there are many people wanting to have their own plot where they can grow all kinds of vegetables and keep active during their retirement. Not everyone is experienced at growing vegetables or fruit, but many are eager to learn.

According to the town hall: “Mijas currently has 210 plots of urban allotments distributed between La Cala and Las Lagunas and all of them have a waiting list which the Consistory plans to shorten very soon with the acquisition of new plots.

“There is so much demand from older people who want to have an allotment that we are looking for new plots not only to expand the area of urban allotments but also to have a better conditioned type of urban allotment. We already have some projects in mind and we hope to bring them to light very soon”.

The allotment initiative aims to allow pensioners and retired people to stay active. Tamara Vera said: “We work on physical and mental activity from different angles in the department’s activities, but the urban gardens are a very important way of working on it because it is a physical activity in which they stay active”, the allotment owners also get to help each other out and create a sense of community.

