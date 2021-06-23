Doubled-Jabbed Brits ‘Can Take Unvaccinated Children On Holiday This Summer’.

Parents who have received both their jabs will be allowed to take unvaccinated children on holiday this summer, according to reports.

Travel to amber list countries for double-jabbed Brits and their unvaccinated kids, under the age of 16, could be on the cards from as early as August in what is being seen as a major boost to the UK’s beleaguered aviation sector.

The move to allow people who have had both vaccines to take their kids away on summer breaks would also help boost the struggling tourism industry which has suffered badly during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is expected parents will have to wait until two weeks after receiving their coronavirus vaccine injections before taking advantage of the policy. The UK government is expected to announce its plan this week but is already facing pressure to bring the plan forward to July when school holidays get underway.

Jesse Norman, the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said that the Government was “certainly looking at all the options here. We don’t want to get left behind by countries which may be adopting a two jabs approach if it can be done safely and if it can be done carefully and securely.”

However, he added that the prospect of unvaccinated under-30s missing out on summer holidays was “certainly a consideration to be borne in mind. Of course, the under-30s do not have anything like the same vulnerability to the disease that people older do,” Mr Norman said. “The Government is accelerating the roll-out of vaccinations as fast as it can.”

It comes as a global tourism body warned maintaining international travel restrictions throughout July would cost the UK £639m – €747m a day, according to The Sun.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to allow quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated people and to remove PCR testing for arrivals from green list countries to save the summer season.

The WTTC warned up to 218,000 jobs could be lost in the sector if no action is taken.

Tui’s UK boss, Andrew Flintham, blasted the prime minister and chancellor for failing to convene “even one meeting” with travel industry leaders as he confirmed the company had officially become an interested party in Manchester Airport Group’s legal action against the government.

Flintham vented his anger while speaking at Abta’s Travel Matters conference, complaining at the way the government had treated the sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, the lack of transparency in its current traffic light system and failure to open up international travel.

