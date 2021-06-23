British man dead after hitting head on a beach in Menorca.

After collapsing and hitting his head on a rock as he walked out of the sea, a British man has died at the scene on the Balearic island of Menorca.

The tragedy unfolded on a beach in the picturesque seaside village of Es Grau, and was witnessed by the man’s wife and son.

A nurse and a sailor who happened to be in the area hurried to assist, and paramedics were dispatched to the location as quickly as possible.

But the holidaymaker, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The only known information is that the deceased is a 79-year-old man who often spent his summers in the area with his family.

Although the results of his post-mortem have not been released, it is believed that he died as a result of head injuries.

Police could not be reached for comment.

