Home News Spain BREAKING NEWS: AntiVirus Creator John McAfee Found Dead In Catalan Prison Cell

BREAKING NEWS: AntiVirus Creator John McAfee Found Dead In Catalan Prison Cell

By
Ron Howells
-
0
AntiVirus Creator John McAfee Found Dead In Catalan Prison Cell

AntiVirus Creator John McAfee Found Dead In Catalan Prison Cell.

American billionaire tycoon John McAfee, known for creating antivirus software, has been found dead in his Catalan prison cell, his death being confirmed by prison sources. The inmate’s death comes a day after the Supreme Court approved his extradition to the United States for alleged tax crimes committed between 2016 and 2018.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The well-known computer scientist was arrested in October last year at Spain’s El Prat airport and has been in the Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail (Barcelona) ever since. Whilst being held captive there, a search and arrest warrant from the United States was placed on him.

That same month, McAfee was charged in Tennessee with evading taxes after failing to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consulting work, made speaking engagements and sold the rights to his life story for a documentary.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates and comments from the Spanish and American governments.


Update: 22:00 CET

John McAfee reportedly killed himself after he was set to be extradited to the United States. The 75-year-old tech mogul took his own life while being held in a prison cell in Barcelona, according to local paper El Pais.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Chiari Syndrome
Pets

Chiari Syndrome

Scratching the neck or rubbing his face incessantly without apparent reason can be a sign of...
Home Breathing Rate Evaluation of your pet can help you spot signs of heart failure
Pets

Home Breathing Rate Evaluation of your pet can help you spot signs of heart failure

Increases of your pet’s breathing rate while resting calmly or sleeping is a very important...
Neurological disorders in dogs
Pets

Neurological disorders in dogs

Neurological disorders involve the brain, spinal cord, muscles or nerves. Weakness, paralysis, tremors, disorientation or seizures...
5 Tips on Caring for Older Dogs
Pets

5 Tips on Caring for Older Dogs

Although offering all our love and enhance care our dog is very important and helps...
Nanoscope
Pets

Treatment of joint injuries

THE Veterinary Hospital Marina Baixa is the first veterinary centre in Spain to incorporate the...

Follow us on Instagram @euroweeklynews


LOGO-EUROWEEKLY

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone. +34 951 38 61 61 [email protected]

Contact us: [email protected]

© 2018 EWN Media Group. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved.