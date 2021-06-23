Blood Rain And Tropical Nights in Spain.

Things are heating up in Spain and as summer settles in for good Spain can expect even hotter weather over the weekend with tropical nights.

The last few days have seen Spain hit with storms and low temperatures which have been in some places up to 10 degrees below those expected at this time of year. Spain is now set to see midsummer heat though, as from tomorrow most of the country will see highs of over 30 degrees and clear skies.

Rubén Del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) said that Spain is now heading for “summer normality”. The expert has said that temperatures are set to rise over the next few days and Spain will experience highs between 30 and 35 degrees. Night-time temperatures are also expected to hit up to 20 degrees.

Today, Wednesday, June 23 will still be relatively cool and yellow weather alerts have been activated for parts of Aragon, Cantabria, Catalonia, Navarre, the Basque Country and Valencia, as reported El Espanol.

From tomorrow temperatures are set to rise by up to 8 degrees Celsius compared to yesterday. This will see Spain hit a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius in areas such as Seville and Cordoba.

Del Campo said that from Friday and throughout the weekend, “30 degrees will be the general trend in practically the whole territory”. Night-time temperatures will be tropical though and are not set to fall below 20 degrees in many areas of Spain.

Galicia and Cantabria seem to be the only areas that will not benefit from this stunning weather.

Over the last few days Spain has experienced ‘blood rain’ which has seen many areas of the country left covered in messy red mud which was brought in with the rain.

