Belgian Octogenarian Dies After Crashing Her Car Into an Alicante Supermarket.

SADLY, an octogenarian has died after crashing her car into the wall of a supermarket in Spain’s Denia.

The 80-year-old woman sadly died on Tuesday, June 22, and was of Belgian nationality. She died after crashing her car into a wall at a Denia supermarket.

According to the Levante newspaper both the National Police and Local Police rushed to the scene of the accident where they attempted to revive the driver and give her first aid. A few short minutes later ambulances arrived at supermarket. The ambulances were from SVB and from SAMU. The medics attempted to save the life of the driver.

Sadly though the medics were unable to revive the woman and she died. A forensic examination is expected to be carried out by the Institute of Forensic Medicine, in order to determine the cause of death. According to preliminary investigations it is believed that she could possibly have fainted as she attempted to leave the supermarket as there were no break marks from her vehicle before it hit the wall.

As reported 20 minutes, it is suspected that the octogenarian lost control of the car after having suffered from a fainting spell. It is believed that she then crashed into the concrete wall of the supermarket which is located in Denia’s Camí Pou de la Muntanya.

