Baby born with full head of blond hair looks like a mini Boris Johnson.

When Tatiana Doronina and her husband Ruslan learned they were expecting, they assumed the baby would have dark hair like them.

However, their three-month-old son David has long floppy blond curls, prompting comparisons to a mini Boris Johnson.

His resemblance was mentioned by nurses who assisted in his care after he was delivered on March 1 before he even left the hospital.

Now, strangers stop his parents in the street to comment on his appearance.

People make the comparison to Boris the minute they see him.’

David was born weighing 9lbs 10oz and his parents were immediately taken aback by the volume of hair he had.

Tatiana, 35, added: ‘I thought he was so big but then I saw his hair and said ‘what?’, ‘how can his hair be so light?’ ‘It was only after he was washed I realised just how much hair he had. ‘I was so shocked, but every nurse who met him said the same, they couldn’t believe he was so hairy. ‘He is a mini Boris, he looks just like him.’

Following the hospital comments, Tatiana’s father Ruslan, 43, proposed they name their first son after the Prime Minister, but Tatiana refused.

Rather than that, they elected to name him after St David, as he was born on the feast day of the Welsh patron saint.

