Valladolid Man Stabs His Wife In The Chest Then Self-Harms

VALLADOLID Man Stabs His Wife Several Times In The Chest Then Self-Harms



National Police in Valladolid arrested a man on Monday afternoon after he had stabbed his 56-year-old female partner several times in the chest before then also trying to harm himself with the knife.

A source from the 112 emergency services of Castilla y León reported that they received a call at 4.42pm, from a person explaining that a woman had sustained stab wounds in an incident at what was described as a single-family home, on Montreal Street – located in the Santa Ana urbanization in the capital of Valladolid – and was in need of urgent medical assistance.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Emergency services were immediately deployed to the location, including the health ambulance, and National Police patrols, who, upon entering the property discovered the woman lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her chest, and she was subsequently transferred by ambulance to the city’s Clinical Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries, and remains under observation.

The National Police officers also found a 58-year-old man in the home, the alleged perpetrator of the stabbing, bleeding from several cuts he had clearly self-inflicted, with the aggressor promptly being arrested and taken to the Pío del Río Hortega Hospital to receive assistance for the cuts caused by the self-harming attempts, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

Forensic officers continue investigating the incident to establish exactly what the circumstances were surrounding the attack, but sources from the investigation have stressed that the detainee is not listed in the comprehensive monitoring system in cases of gender violence, VIOGEN.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.