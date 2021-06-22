Traffic cuts for Tuesday June 22 in Vélez-Málaga, Torre del Mar…

List of streets in Vélez-Málaga, Torre del Mar and Almayate that will be closed to traffic throughout the day on Tuesday June 22.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Vélez-Málaga

– Calle Pintor Antonio Hidalgo (parking area) height nº. 8, for collection of material.

– Calle José Beltrán Niño de Vélez (parking area), for painting of Gavinet II building.

– Calle Martillo, due to danger of collapse.

Torre del Mar

– Calle Cuesta del Visillo during the whole day, due to building works.

– Calle Mar Cantábrico from 10.30 to 18.00 hours, due to works.

– Calle Del Rio (parking area) at the height of the school, due to road works.

– Avd Del Sol (parking spaces), for road painting.

– Calle Rodrigo Vivar from 8.00 to 12.00 hours, due to road works.

– Acequia Street (parking area), due to building painting.

– Calle Bernabe Fernández from 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m., due to road works.

– Calle Pintor Cipriano Maldonado, towards Vélez-Torre del Mar and exit from Calle Puerta del Mar to the Tomillar roundabout, due to building work.

– Calle Ros Alférez (parking area), due to painting work on the Ros building.

– Calle Jábega (parking spaces), due to painting of the Bahía building.

– Calle Levante (parking spaces), due to façade painting in Levante building.

Almayate

– Calle Farmacéutico Moreno Chica (parking spaces), due to painting of the Conj. El Llano.

As reported by Axarquia Plus

Read more on the latest news in Velez-Malaga:

Velez-Malaga will close its beaches on the Night of San Juan from 12:30am