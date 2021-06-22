The Search Continues For Missing Anna And Tomás Gimeno In Tenerife.



THE Ángeles Alvariño ship continues the search for father and daughter Tomás Gimeno and Anna but in a different area – much further from the coast.

The ship has altered course to about five nautical miles from the coast, more than nine kilometres, south of where the search was carried out previously. There is still no official date for the ship’s departure, but these could be the last few days.

Investigators are now focused on locating the lead belt with which they believe that Tomás Gimeno, the father of the disappeared girls, weighed down to kill himself, according to several people involved in the case – this now appears to be a key point of the investigation.

The mother of the girls, Beatriz Zimmermann, wrote a thank you letter to the rescue teams and the police, saying: “It is always better to know the truth. Thanks to you I can live and little by little mired in sadness, but in peace and in the love of the knowledge that we know the truth. I wanted to go to the ship to thank you all the work you are doing, but they told me it was dangerous so I am writing you a letter.

“No matter how devastating and cruel it was, it is always better to know the truth. Thanks to you (when I say you to the Guardia Civil also of course), I can feel my girls with me, in another way, but I can feel them by my side. They have done an incredible job, I know how difficult it was and they have been incredible. The doors of my house are always open to everyone. And I would be delighted to meet them,” the text read.

