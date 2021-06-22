The Most Popular Beers in Spain.

During 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic beer consumption fell in Spain although many people tested out what was the best beer at home.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic saw beer consumption fall by two litres per person in 2020, and come in at a still staggering 50 litres each. While the hospitality industry saw their businesses hit, beer consumption at home soared.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Spaniards drank a staggering 20.4 million hectolitres of beer which had been bought in shops and supermarkets across Spain to be drunk in the comfort of people’s own homes.

The Spanish Brewers’ Association reports that 83.4% of adults in Spain drink beer, and this is just the percentage of those that admit to it.

Spain has many different beers of exceptional quality and the sales battle is on between the brands in the different autonomous communities. Each autonomous community in Spain seems to have their own preferred beer.

Madrid sees Mahou as the beer of choice while in Galicia, first choice has to be Estrella.

According to Kantar’s Brand Footprint 2021 study, as reported by El Espanol: “the Mahou San Miguel brand is the leader in the regions of Asturias, Baleares, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha and Madrid.”

Mahou seems to have conquered Spain, and is the most consumed beer across the country. A person’s autonomous region of birth seems to affect their preference for beer though, with many choosing those of their own community.

Mahou San Miguel’s general manager of Marketing, César Hernández said: “At Mahou, we have not stopped innovating and offering people beer proposals that make them enjoy themselves”

Andalucia has of course Cruzcampo as the main beer of choice, and other leading brands in Spain include Amstel, Estrella del Levante, and Estrella Damm.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.