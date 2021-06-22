Spain Reaches A Milestone In It’s Vaccination Campaign.

Spain’s autonomous communities have now administered a total of 36,880,086 doses of the vaccines developed for COVID-19.

This means that almost half of the Spanish population has now been vaccinated with at least their first jab, more than 23.4 million people, while more than 31.1% have already received the complete regime, 14.7 million people.

Spain’s Ministry of Health has reported that over the last 24 hours, communities across the country have administered a total of 522,341 vaccinations.

By age group, more than 81% of all those over 40 years of age have at least the first dose while 45% of this age range are already fully immunised- receiving one dose of Jansen or two of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines.

Almost 100% of those over 70 are already fully immunised, and 93% of those between 60 and 69 have received at least the first injection. Of them, 32.7% already have the complete course- 86% of the next group (50 to 59) have received the first dose and more than half (56.4%) are now fully vaccinated.

In addition, 50% of those in the 40-49 age group have been vaccinated with the first dose and 15.7% of them have finished the recommended course.

By communities, Asturias continues to lead as the region with the highest percentage of immunised population, with 39.1% of its inhabitants completing all the required doses.

Asturias is followed by Galicia, (39%), Extremadura (36.1%) and Castilla and León (36.1%). The Balearic Islands, Murcia, the Canary Islands and the Valencian Community are at the bottom, remaining below 30% of the immunised population.

As recently reported by the EWN, Andalucians from 12 to 18 years will receive one vaccine dose in August. Jesus Aguirre, Minister of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia, has confirmed that during the month of August the youngest, between 12 and 18 years old, will have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine- if the vaccination campaigns continue at the current rate and there is no problem in the distribution of doses among the population.

Currently, the daily number of doses delivered is 100,000 vaccines. Last Monday, June 14, The European Commission approved the supply of Pfizer for minors between 12 and 18 years.

