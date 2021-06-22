Sierra De Las Nieves Makes Andalucia Peninsular Territory With Most National Parks.

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development has informed the Governing Council that the Senate will address the proposed declaration of Sierra de las Nieves as a National Park on Wednesday, June 23. The approved initiative will convert to Andalucia in the peninsular territory with the largest area with the maximum environmental protection (more than 163,000 hectares).

With the publication of the go-ahead for this initiative in the Official State Gazette (BOE), the area covered by this protection figure in Andalucia will increase by almost 23,000 hectares and will become the region with the most national parks, having three of the 16 recognised figures in Spain.

The declaration of the Sierra de las Nieves as a National Park opens up new economic and social opportunities for the 14 Malaga municipalities that will benefit from this environmental protection.

The Andalucian Government has participated in this important environmental achievement by carrying out extensive prior work, together with other administrations, such as the Sierra de las Nieves Association of Municipalities, the Malaga Provincial Council or the Central Government.

The involvement of the Junta de Andalucia in this initiative is a reflection of the commitment of the entire Andalucian society to the preservation and protection of its natural heritage and the commitment of the regional government to sustainable use of the environment. The Green Revolution promoted by the Board is based on the implementation of actions aimed at achieving the highest performance of natural resources while protecting their conservation.

The Junta de Andalucia plans on allocating a multi-year investment of more than eight million Euros, spread over four years, aimed at enhancing the Sierra de las Nieves. The investment aims to improve the possibilities of this Malaga territory and guarantee both its sustainable development and green job creation. The Andalucian Government intends to improve the natural park with the help of the Commonwealth. Among other novelties, the park is expected to have a visitor centre and an administrative centre, information points, signposted trails and a viewpoint.

