The leader of the opposition Partido Popular (PP), Pablo Casado, has warned President Pedro Sanchez to stop treating people like “idiots” and says he will demand an appeal against the pardons for Catalan separatists.

“IT is a joke that Pedro Sanchez believes that he is going to change the history of Spain and talk about a second Transition. Now, as he needs to stay at La Moncloa for another couple of years, he tries to make us see what even he did not see. He should be honest and stop taking us for idiots,” Casado said.

“If Mr Sanchez believes that Justice is punishment, that the law is revenge and that the Constitution is revenge, you are going against the Constitution,” he told Onda Cero on June 22.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The problem is that Sanchez pretends to say that those of us who comply with the Constitution are those who are out of harmony and coexistence. A president has never been heard to say that the law is punishment, that the Constitution is revenge and that revenge is something that has to do with Justice.

“Our proposal is the coexistence provided by the Constitution and for Catalonia to get out of this spiral of unemployment, business exits and the breakdown of coexistence. We propose an agenda of economic prosperity,” he said.

Casado also warned that the stability of the government is in danger.

“After the Catalan and Madrid elections, Pedro Sánchez could have called me to govern together – in view of the instability of governing with the independentists – and rebuild Spain together, but no. The next day he said that he was returning to the dialogue table with the secessionists.

“A government, insofar as it does not repeatedly have sufficient support from the Chamber, is dead. Another thing is that he would like to change his allies, but he has not done so. The person responsible is Sánchez and the allies that he has chosen,” he said.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.