Prosecutors Want Trial For Luis Suarez Italian Language Test

Italian prosecutors want three university officials and a lawyer to stand trial for allegedly helping Luis Suarez pass an Italian language test ahead of a move to Juventus that fell through, according to Italian media reports. Suarez has admitted receiving the questions in advance of the exam.

Prosecutors in Perugia say the former dean, general director and rector of Perugia’s University for Foreigners, as well as a Juventus lawyer, helped the Suarez cheat on an Italian exam.

The Uruguayan player need to pass the exam to get an Italian passport as Juventus had already filled its quota for non-EU players.

The transfer fell through and Suarez joined Atletico Madrid from Barcelona.

The football star has been called as a witness in the case. He admitted receiving the questions in advance of the 17 September test, according to Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

One of the professors who allegedly helped Suarez cheat has already negotiated a one-year suspended sentence, the reports said.

A preliminary hearing on whether the four suspects should stand trial is scheduled for September 28.

