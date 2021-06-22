Police Arrest Algerian Immigrants In Ceuta Caught Trying To Steal Boats By Knifepoint

Police Arrest Algerian Immigrants In Ceuta Caught Trying To Steal Boats By Knifepoint. image: Twitter

Police Arrest Algerian Immigrants In The Spanish Enclave Of Ceuta Caught Trying To Steal Boats By Knifepoint.

Spain’s National Police detained a total of six illegal immigrants at the Marina Hércules de Ceuta on Monday, June 21, after the men threatened local workers and guards at the pier with a knife. It is now understood that the intention was to steal two boats with the aim of reaching the Spanish Peninsula.

The events took place around 10:00 am, apparently, the detained immigrants had been trying to access the port for days to steal a ship with which to set out for the Peninsula. In their last attempt, on Monday morning, they used a knife and broken glass bottles to intimidate the workers of the Ceuta marina.

Police sources confirmed to Rubén Pulido, an expert on immigration policies, that those arrested are all of Algerian origin and that they had arrived in Ceuta in May, at the same time as almost ten thousand immigrants were allowed through by border guards on the Morrocan side.

