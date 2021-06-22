Planning Law Revived After Vox Blocked It in Revenge

A proposed Andalucian planning law has been revived after Vox blocked it in the regional parliament in revenge for statements from the government surrounding child migrants in Ceuta last month.

The law aims to clarify urban planning rules, streamline procedures and have a positive economic impact in Andalucia.

However, Vox abstained from a vote on the law on May 26. The move threw President Juanma Moreno’s coalition with the ultra-conservative party into jeopardy just days after they called for resignation of the Minister of Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation, Rocio Ruiz, for saying that Andalucia is “waiting” to assist vulnerable minors.

After Vox boycotted the May 26 vote, the opposition immediately labelled Moreno a lame duck and called for snap early elections. Moreno refused and has continued to deny that he will call early elections.

“If I called elections in November, I would get a magnificent result. But if I think of only Juanma Moreno or the PP, I am betraying the Andalucian people. Now that we are emerging from the health crisis, it is the worst time to hold elections since that would paralyse the economy for five months,” Moreno said on June 21.

The draft planning law, called the ‘Law for the Promotion of the Sustainability of the Territory (List)’, will be returned to parliament today after languishing with Andalucia’s Governing Council.

The Minister of Development, Infrastructure and Land Management, Marifran Carazo, said on June 22, “This law is what Andalusia needs because it does not hinder development, it banishes irregular practices and goes hand in hand with protecting the environment.”

In 2018 Vox won 12 seats in the Andalucian parliament and marked the far-right’s first electoral success since Spain’s return to democracy in the late 1970s.

