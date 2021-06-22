MAN on Train In Pamplona Undresses And Threatens Passengers and Police Officers.

National Police officers in Pamplona, in the province of Navarre, in northern Spain, on Monday afternoon, June 21, arrested a 50-year-old man of Spanish nationality at the Pamplona train station, charging him with being the alleged perpetrator of a crime of resisting arrest resistance and disobedience to a law enforcement officer.

A source from the 091 emergency services reported receiving a call yesterday afternoon from Adif’s security services requesting police presence, after the controller of the train from Barcelona to A Coruña detected that one of the passengers, was in an apparent state of intoxication, and was causing problems inside the train carriage by disturbing other travellers and even issuing threats against them.

Members of the Provincial Citizen Security Brigade travelled immediately to the Pamplona train station to await the train’s arrival so that they could locate the offending individual when he got off the train onto the platform.

After being asked by the officers to identify himself, the man refused to cooperate in showing his identification, instead, at one point, he began to remove his clothes, with the police officers unable to stop him, until he ended up completely naked on the station platform, making offensive comments against the officers.

After urging him to get dressed, the man tried to hit the officers by pouncing on them, at which point he had to be restrained and arrested, with the subsequent procedures being carried out to make him available to appear before a judge in a court in Pamplona, as reported by navarra.elespanol.com.

