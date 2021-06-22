Man Arrested In Malaga For Selling Hashish ‘Sweets’ To Kids.

A 64-year-old man has been arrested in Spain’s Malaga for selling hashish ‘sweets’ to youths and students at break times.

In an operation carried out by National police officers as part of the masterplan for the improvement of safety in schools and their surroundings, a 64-year-old Spanish man has been arrested in Malaga. It is alleged that he had been involved in selling drugs to youngsters.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking and police officers also dismantled a sales point which was dedicated to supplying hashish to students and young people at the low price of one euro, to make it easier for them to buy.

The man who was investigated by National police officers had specialised in selling small doses of hashish. These were marketed at one euro each, to make it easier for minors to buy. The drugs were also wrapped in the form of ‘sweets’, and the arrested man had called them caramelitos.

National police officers first began an investigation when they detected multiple young people and minors going in and out of a home in Portada Alta. The inhabitant of the house was identified and found to have a history of selling drugs.

Officers were able to seize drugs from multiple people all of whom were youngsters or even minors. They had been spotted leaving the home and later on this was searched by the officers.

According to Europa Press the man who was arrested had specialised in ‘caramelitos’, also known as ‘euro joints’. He has now been handed over to the judicial authorities.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.