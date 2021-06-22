Man Arrested In Malaga For Selling Hashish ‘Sweets’ To Kids

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Man Arrested In Malaga For Selling Hashish ‘Sweets’ To Kids
Man Arrested In Malaga For Selling Hashish ‘Sweets’ To Kids Credit: National Police

Man Arrested In Malaga For Selling Hashish ‘Sweets’ To Kids.

A 64-year-old man has been arrested in Spain’s Malaga for selling hashish ‘sweets’ to youths and students at break times.

In an operation carried out by National police officers as part of the masterplan for the improvement of safety in schools and their surroundings, a 64-year-old Spanish man has been arrested in Malaga. It is alleged that he had been involved in selling drugs to youngsters.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking and police officers also dismantled a sales point which was dedicated to supplying hashish to students and young people at the low price of one euro, to make it easier for them to buy.

The man who was investigated by National police officers had specialised in selling small doses of hashish. These were marketed at one euro each, to make it easier for minors to buy. The drugs were also wrapped in the form of ‘sweets’, and the arrested man had called them caramelitos.

National police officers first began an investigation when they detected multiple young people and minors going in and out of a home in Portada Alta. The inhabitant of the house was identified and found to have a history of selling drugs.


Officers were able to seize drugs from multiple people all of whom were youngsters or even minors. They had been spotted leaving the home and later on this was searched by the officers.

According to Europa Press the man who was arrested had specialised in ‘caramelitos’, also known as ‘euro joints’. He has now been handed over to the judicial authorities.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here