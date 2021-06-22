Lockdown Easing Delayed In Scotland

By
Laura Kemp
-
0
Lockdown Easing Delayed In Scotland
Lockdown Easing Delayed In Scotland. image: Wikicommons

Current Covid restrictions will remain in place in Scotland until July 19 following a 40 per cent rise in new cases over the last week.

FIRST Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced today, June 22, that the restrictions in Scotland will remain in place after original plans for the entire nation to move to Level 0 on June 28 have been scrapped.

“Assuming we are meeting the revised strategic aim, we hope that all parts of Scotland, not currently in that level, can move to Level 0 on July 19,” Ms Sturgeon said, according to Sky News.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“That means, for example, that the limits for household gatherings indoors will increase from that date, and up to 200 people will be able to attend weddings and funerals.

“We also hope – assuming the data supports this – that the general indoor physical distancing requirement can be reduced from two metres to one metre.

“And we hope, from that date, to lift the outdoor requirement to physically distance.


“In addition – in recognition of the reduced risk of outdoor transmission and therefore the desire to encourage people to stay outdoors as much as possible – we hope that limits on informal outdoor social gatherings, in private gardens for example, will also be removed at this stage.”

Sturgeon added that she believes plans to lift remaining restrictions on August 9 are “possible and proportionate”.

“Our assessment – on balance and assuming we meet the necessary conditions on vaccination and harm reduction – is that it would be possible and proportionate to lift the major remaining legal restrictions on August 9,” she told parliament.


“We will consider and make a final assessment nearer the time of whether – as we hope – this could include the lifting of the legal requirement to physically distance indoors as well as outdoors.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Laura Kemp
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here