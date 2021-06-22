Italy To End Masks Outdoors on June 28, Just Two Days Behind Spain

Italians will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors as restrictions will be eased as of June 28.

Italy was ravaged by Covid-19 in the early stages of the pandemic but as infections and hospitalisation rates decreased in recent months, restrictions are being relaxed.

Face masks became obligatory in October 2020 as the country entered a second wave. However, the government has been slowly lifting restrictions since April and Italian towns and cities have enjoyed a gradual re-opening of gyms, bars and restaurants.

Like Spain, which will see masks no longer mandatory outdoors as of June 26, masks will still be required in Italian shops and crowded spaces.

Nineteen regions in Italy are already deemed to be ‘white’, the lowest rate of risk according to Italy’s classification system.

“From June 28 we will leave behind the need to wear masks outside in white zones,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza posted on Facebook on June 21.

Twenty-six percent of Italians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and just over half have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine.

Italy has recorded 127,291 coronavirus deaths and 4.25 million infections to date.

