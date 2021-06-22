Italy To End Masks Outdoors on June 28, Just Two Days Behind Spain

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
0
Spanish Government 'Considering' Making Masks Cheaper
Italians can go mask-free outdoors from June 28.

Italians will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors as restrictions will be eased as of June 28.

Italy was ravaged by Covid-19 in the early stages of the pandemic but as infections and hospitalisation rates decreased in recent months, restrictions are being relaxed.

Face masks became obligatory in October 2020 as the country entered a second wave. However, the government has been slowly lifting restrictions since April and Italian towns and cities have enjoyed a gradual re-opening of gyms, bars and restaurants.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Like Spain, which will see masks no longer mandatory outdoors as of June 26, masks will still be required in Italian shops and crowded spaces.

Nineteen regions in Italy are already deemed to be ‘white’, the lowest rate of risk according to Italy’s classification system.

“From June 28 we will leave behind the need to wear masks outside in white zones,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza posted on Facebook on June 21.


Twenty-six percent of Italians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and just over half have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine.

Italy has recorded 127,291 coronavirus deaths and 4.25 million infections to date.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here