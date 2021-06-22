Google Maps Now Shows Traffic Light Locations To Speed Up Your Journey.

After incorporating the location of fixed speed cameras and charging points for electric cars, Google Maps has now expanded its available information with an update that is already available in Spain for (almost) all users. From now on you will be able to see the traffic lights of the available routes to choose which is the fastest one for you.

As part of the implementations that Google is adding to its navigation application, Maps will now display traffic signals. The objective is just to signal their [traffic lights] presence, but without informing of their status (red, amber or green) so that the driver must look at the traffic lights and, above all, does not use their telephone while they are driving.

Avoiding traffic jams

Combining this data with the newly implemented Google Maps traffic layer, it is now possible to avoid traffic jams.

It will also now be possible to plan quicker routes by avoiding the greatest number of traffic lights thereby speeding up the journey and using less fuel, or in the case of electric cars, battery power.

In addition, drivers will be able to identify the causes of some rush hour traffic jams, if routes continually show stoppages for example.

At the same time, this new functionality can be very useful if drivers arrive in a new town, and do not know the city they are moving through and need to travel to an unknown location.

In addition to guiding us there, Google Maps will also help us to carry out an approximate calculation of the time that we can take at each traffic light and add that to the journey time- very clever!

