Goal! More Than 60,000 Fans Can Attend Euro 2020 Semi-Finals

The Government has announced that more than 60,000 fans will be permitted to attend Euro 2020 semi-finals. The semi-finals and final on July 6, 7 and 11 will see the largest crowds assembled at a sporting event in the UK in over 15 months.

The matches will form part of the of the Government’s Events Research Programme and all attendees will have to follow strict Covid-19 entry requirements.

The move follows the confirmation last week that the June 29 match and semi-finals and final would be hosted with at least 40,000 fans under the third phase of the Government’s world-leading Events Research Programme (ERP).

All ticket holders will need to follow a number of strict entry requirements including having a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination 14 days before the fixture. Ticket holders registered with a GP in England will be able to display their proof of vaccination via the NHS App, fans from Scotland and Wales will be able to provide proof printed out. Ticket holders will also be able to display a NHS negative Lateral Flow Test result via email, test message or the NHS App.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said, “We are thrilled that more fans will now be able to walk through the Wembley turnstiles and enjoy the finals of EURO 2020.

“As we continue to make progress on our roadmap out of lockdown, keeping the public safe remains our top priority. We have worked extremely closely with UEFA and the FA to ensure rigorous and tight public health measures are in place whilst allowing more fans to see the action live.

“The finals promise to be an unforgettable moment in our national recovery from the pandemic,” he added.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said, “It is great news that so many fans will be able to watch the final three matches of the EURO 2020 at Wembley. The last 18 months have taught us – both on and off the pitch – how integral fans are to the fabric of the game.

“This tournament has been a beacon of hope to reassure people that we are returning to a more normal way of life and this is a further step along that road,” he added.

The next phase of the ERP will also include more sport and cultural pilots as the Government plans up to 20 indoor and outdoor events that will allow audience numbers to return close to full capacity. The pilots trial the use of Covid status certification at mass participation events ahead of the outcome of the Cabinet Office’s ongoing Covid-status certification review.

The pilots will also continue to develop additional scientific research and evidence, as well as implementation considerations, for Government, event organisers, and consumers in reopening events safely with a greater number of attendees.

