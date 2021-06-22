Get Set for Some Stunning Tapa in the Mijas Pueblo Tapa Route

Get Set for Some Stunning Tapa at the Mijas Pueblo Tapa Route.

Mija Pueblo are set to offer some stunning tapa during the 13th edition of their tapa route.

This year’s tapa route has been presented and it will take place every Tuesday and Thursday during the months of July and August from 7.30pm to 11.00pm.

The councillor for Tourism, José Carlos Martín has presented this year’s tapa route which is sure to delight both locals and tourists alike. The council explained that: “Our entrepreneurs have made an effort to improve the quality of the tapas compared to last year’s, they have been made with a lot of love and enthusiasm, and I think they will be a point of attraction from a gastronomic point of view, apart from the one that Mijas Pueblo already has for our tourists who come to visit us and, of course, for the people who also live in the village,”

The tapa route it is part of the Vive Mijas de Noche programme, which will involve live performances along with a street market in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña.

Speaking of the stunning events the head of the Tourism Department, Juan Carlos Acevedo, highlighted that: “The Vive Mijas de Noche always has three legs that support the programme, such as live performances that this year will be every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Mijas Pueblo at 10pm and Fridays will also be in La Cala.

“The second leg of the stool would be the summer market, many artisans with their artisan menu present their offerings and give an atmosphere to the Plaza Virgen de la Peña and the rest of the municipality.

“The third leg is the Ruta de la Tapa.”

The new president of the Mijas Pueblo shopkeepers, Martín Gómez has explained that the tapa route it is a starting sign for summer, and that it will bring a boost to the town. The event will highlight local produce too.

According to the Mijas Town Hall: “The bars and restaurants La Fuente, Bar Fiesta, Chema’s Terrace, La Pesca, Porras and La Bóveda del Flamenco, the cafés Bellavista, CoffeeArt and Tapintxo, and the ice cream parlours Casa Esteban and Mijhitas are all taking part in this initiative.”

Thank you for reading, and don't forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.