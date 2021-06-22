Four People Injured After The Explosion Of a Gas Cylinder In Dúrcal

FOUR people have been injured after the explosion of a gas canister in Dúrcal.

Four people were affected yesterday afternoon, June 21, after the explosion of a gas cylinder in a house located in the Granada town of Dúrcal, as reported by Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

The event occurred at 7pm when an individual alerted Emergency services to an explosion in a flat on Campohermoso Street and told 112 that it had caused damage to several people.

Number 112 immediately activated the Granada Firefighters, the Local Police, the Guardia Civil and the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES), who then mobilised the Critical Care and Emergency Unit (DCCU) of Dúrcal and an ambulance from 061.

According to members of the Guardia Civil, four people have been affected in different ways and have been evacuated to the Traumatology hospital. The same sources have indicated that an investigation has been opened to clarify the causes of the incident.

The news comes in the same month that an explosion caused by a bottle of butane gas, in a private home in the municipality of Canovelles resulted in the hospitalisation of two men, one of them reported to be in a critical condition in the Vall d’Hebron Hospital, to the north of Barcelona.

The second, a 54-year-old man, was admitted to the Granollers hospital – located just outside Barcelona city – and is reported to be in a stable condition, with emergency services transferring him there after the explosion.

