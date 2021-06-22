EastEnders Viewers Crushed At Surprise Death.

Viewers of EastEnders have been crushed at a surprise death, as new episodes were dropped on BBC iPlayer.

As the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament is being broadcast every evening, EastEnders fans have had to rely on BBC iPlayer and episodes being dropped in “box set format”. EastEnders have dropped another batch of “box set episodes” on BBC iPlayer to enable eager fans to keep up with their favourite soap and characters.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Coronation Street fans are being hit by the football too, and they are also getting “box sets” to keep fans going.

In the latest set of episodes dropped for on demand viewing, EastEnders fans can see a heartbreaking death. The soap is based in Albert Square and new episodes were released yesterday, Monday, June 21.

One episode though reveals that Jags Panesar has been murdered.

The synopsis for the show this week reads: “Kheerat hands Ben the cash to keep Jags safe in prison, but it’s clear the Mitchell’s mind is on his marriage as well as the money.

“Ben later confronts Whitney about the amount of time she’s been spending with Callum, but she points out that he’d be better off having this conversation with his husband. However, confronting Callum just leaves Ben feeling drunk and upset – which is when he spots Kheerat, who is finally sick of being bossed around by Suki, out with Sharon. Seeing this as yet another betrayal, Ben puts in a call, but is he prepared for the consequences?”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.